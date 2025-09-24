Winners of the 2026 IFComp

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1st place

SCAVS

Cover art for SCAVS

David Hunter

You are one of the lucky ones. It’s the Scavengers who have the tougher task. They must make their way across a hostile world, avoiding deadly storms, and trying to find enough resources to justify an evac home. You just have to guide them – and keep them alive.

‘System’ tells you not to get friendly – the mission must always come first. But if you choose to listen, you may discover that the Scavenger under your command has their own reasons for being there. Will you put them at risk in order to achieve the mission, or will you talk to them, find out who they are and why they’re here? What kind of Operator will you be?

A choice-based game, with a parser style open world to explore – where your choices will decide the fate of two lives that may have more in common than they realise.

Note: Whilst the game touches on some darker themes, it's intended to be played by any age or skill-level – in fact, the game may be more forgiving than it initially appears.

Science Fiction, Exploration • An hour and a half • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 8.06
Votes Cast 48
Standard Deviation 1.59

2nd place

Tableaux Vivants
A House of Living Pictures

Cover art for Tableaux Vivants

Lamp Post Projects

"'To myself.' These are the words that lie before me; yet I have no recollection of beginning this letter, nor the message that was meant to follow. I pore over these bookshelves in search of answers. I wander this house, finding strangers suspended in scenes of unmet longings. Can they tell me who I am? Will they reveal my purpose?"

Uncover layers of magic, memory, and melancholy in this surreal Victorian fantasy story that brings paintings to life.

Includes in-game hints and a companion website with a walkthrough, list of commands, map, example transcript, and historical references.

Fantasy, Historical, Mystery • An hour and a half • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.91
Votes Cast 56
Standard Deviation 1.43

3rd place

The Count and the Communist
My dear, the Revolution is in danger

Cover art for The Count and the Communist

Tristan Pun

The year is 1918, and the Great War ended a few days earlier. However, in a remote mansion somewhere in France, enemies of the people actively seek to pursue the conflict on a new front. As a Communist, you must uncover the sinister schemes being hatched; but, as a laundress recently hired at this mansion, you also have the responsibility of doing the laundry and getting on with the household staff.

The game offers an immersive adventure, full of twists and turns, grounded in real historical events. As you explore, infiltrate and talk to people, you will discover a world not so different from our own, one confronted with both incredible new technologies and the everyday violence of class-based society.

You will also discover, in a somewhat unconventional use of Inform 7, a fully-fledged ASCII-style graphical interface, playable exclusively via the keyboard, the source code for which is included in the downloadable archive. Note that the game *cannot* be played on a mobile device.

No rest until all peoples are liberated!

Adventure, espionage, dialectical materialism • Longer than two hours

This work also won 1st place in the 2026 Miss Congeniality Awards.

This work also earned its author the Rising Star award.

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.75
Votes Cast 32
Standard Deviation 1.66

4th place

Forensic Necromancy: A Murder in Nineveh

Cover art for Forensic Necromancy: A Murder in Nineveh

Daniel M. Stelzer

Cover art by: Arthur Murch, “The Flight of Adrammelech”, from Dalziels’ Bible Gallery (1881)

The theory holds up, and the lab data is promising. But if you want to be the first PhD in Forensic Necromancy, you need a story the world can’t ignore. Which is why you’re now creeping through Nineveh in the dead of night, searching for human remains in situ. What millennia-old secrets are waiting to be unearthed? And more importantly—will they be enough to impress a thesis committee?

Historical • One hour

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.74
Votes Cast 50
Standard Deviation 1.61

5th place

Ryan Veeder's Agatha Christie's the Murder on the Orient Express

Cover art for Ryan Veeder's Agatha Christie's the Murder on the Orient Express

Ryan Veeder

Ryan Veeder, champion of the 2011 Interactive Fiction Competition and bearer of the title "Iron Chef Inform 7," finally presents his beloved adaptation of Agatha Christie's beloved novel about crime: THE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS.

Fun • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.61
Votes Cast 62
Standard Deviation 1.55

6th place

Ḫattušumna Laḫḫa

Cover art for Ḫattušumna Laḫḫa

Daniel Stelzer, Daniel Gaskell, and Tim Leonard

Co-written by:

Cover art by: Photograph: the “Yozgat Amulet” in the Louvre Museum, AO 9647, © 2012 Musée du Louvre, Dist. GrandPalaisRmn

Ḫattušumna Laḫḫa (“Hittite Adventure”) is the provisional name given to a series of recently-discovered tablets in New Hittite script. The text describes an unidentified hero’s attempt to infiltrate an enemy city and recover a stolen god; while the historical context is unknown, the focus on rival kings kidnapping each others’ gods suggests a pre-Empire origin.

Or, in other words: this is an educational game (actually a series of three short games) presented entirely in the ancient Hittite language. It’s meant for absolute beginners—no knowledge of Hittite is needed! Sneak into enemy territory, craft a disguise, uncover a murderous conspiracy, and hopefully return home triumphant with your god in tow.

Educational • Two hours • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.54
Votes Cast 35
Standard Deviation 1.59

7th place (tie)

Necromanceers

Cover art for Necromanceers

C.E.J. Pacian

Their Majesty's Third Ballistic Cavalry: launched out of a cannon to land behind enemy lines. I'm the assigned necro.

Um, I'm not sure I can do this?

Weird fantasy • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.53
Votes Cast 59
Standard Deviation 1.67

7th place (tie)

Galilee Bones and the Juggernaut of Jordan

Cover art for Galilee Bones and the Juggernaut of Jordan

Phil Riley

Cover art by: Petra image By Graham Racher. Derivative work: MrPanyGoff CC BY-SA https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94374000

It’s October 6, 1943. You’re 1000 feet above Transjordan, about to jump out of a plane. Below you: sand, danger, and the vastness of time.

Adventure • Two hours • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.53
Votes Cast 36
Standard Deviation 1.26

9th place

9 Days in a Van with your 3 Best Friends

Cover art for 9 Days in a Van with your 3 Best Friends

Nathan Leigh

Co-written by:

Cover art by: Nicole Orabona

It's 1pm on Friday March 29th, 1991. You're in the back seat of a 1982 GMC Vandura at the 112 mile marker on the Mass Pike on your way to play a show at a squat on the Lower East Side. The band has $117 in cash and owes Greg's dad $2000 for t-shirts, stickers, and tapes. This is the day your life is going to change.

You are Dante Scrivner, the 19 year old substitute drummer for The Androgynous Androids on their second tour of America’s finest basements, dive bars, and DIY spaces. Inspired by the author’s years of touring in the indie and punk scene, 9 Days In A Van With Your 3 Best Friends takes you on a sometimes surreal, sometimes joyous, sometimes harrowing journey in search of indie rock glory and gas station coffee.

Punk, indie, diy, memoir • Two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.44
Votes Cast 36
Standard Deviation 1.36

10th place (tie)

Deceit in the Guildhall of Virtue

Cover art for Deceit in the Guildhall of Virtue

Doug Egan

Cover art by: Doug Egan

Captain Prodigious lies in a heap on the marble floor, his cape twisted around his legs. Who among this team of superheroes imagined their leader could be defeated? Already you suspect foul play — an assassin within your own guildhall — but by what means and for what motive? It will be up to you to solve this mystery. That has always been your role. You are Brainioid, the brainiest of all superheroes.

Comic superhero-themed who-done-it mystery • Two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.33
Votes Cast 33
Standard Deviation 1.32

10th place (tie)

The Last Voyage of the Warsaw Queen

Cover art for The Last Voyage of the Warsaw Queen

Charles M Ball

Cover art by: Charles M Ball

Milford Young was a riverboat gambler on the Mississippi River, who perished in the tragic wreck of the Warsaw Queen, a nineteenth century stern-wheel paddle steamer, on the night of March 25, 1889. He was also your great-great-grandfather. His legend lives large in your family history, but Milford Young had secrets that never made it into any of the stories passed down through the generations...

Horror • An hour and a half • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.33
Votes Cast 36
Standard Deviation 1.51

12th place

Ultraviolent Unicorn Deathmatch of Destiny 4
This Time It's Personnel

Cover art for Ultraviolent Unicorn Deathmatch of Destiny 4

Damon L. Wakes

You are a fresh new intern at CorpoCorp, keen to make a good impression! As a strong team player who can also work independently, you feel you bring a lot to the table.

You are also a gigantic unicorn with a chainsaw for a horn and a habit of causing untold destruction everywhere you go.

Press any key to begin, then choose subsequent keys much, much more carefully: each one will immediately perform a specific action, and (depending where you are at the time) you may not like the result. Thanks to Arthur DiBianca for the code behind this, and apologies to Arthur DiBianca for what I've done with it.

Familiarity with Ultraviolent Unicorn Deathmatch of Destiny 1-3 is not necessary or even particularly useful for this game.

Comedy • One hour

This work also won 2nd place (tie) in the 2026 Miss Congeniality Awards.

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 7.20
Votes Cast 44
Standard Deviation 1.67

13th place (tie)

A Triangle for Two

Cover art for A Triangle for Two

Naarel and A. Clearwater

Cover art by: Naarel

Relationship triangles are already complicated. It just gets weirder when two of its points reside in the same body.

A collection of scenes from a fictional Polish village.

Slice of life • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.97
Votes Cast 39
Standard Deviation 1.59

13th place (tie)

Shadow and Ink

Cover art for Shadow and Ink

Stewart C Baker and Aidan Doyle

Co-written by:

Cover art by: Based on a public domain print by Watanabe Shōtei

Every book its reader; every reader their book.

With these words as your guide, can you heal those who live in the Valley of Ink?

(If you experience overlapping audio, please visit the settings page and toggle the music off and on again.)

Fantasy • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.97
Votes Cast 38
Standard Deviation 1.14

15th place

Out by Midnight

Cover art for Out by Midnight

Arthur DiBianca

Explore a mildly spooky haunted house. Can you find the items on your scavenger list in time?

Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.96
Votes Cast 53
Standard Deviation 1.27

16th place

Wild Ride to Earth

Cover art for Wild Ride to Earth

Cavaris

Cover art by: Talia Vines

You wake in a spaceport to an alien demanding to know how you got there. The more important question is how you’ll find your way home. You’ve got a Lesser Species Guidebook, a list of jobs, and a map. You’ll need friends, money, and some luck. The galaxy has all of that if you have the ingenuity to find it and the stomach for a very wild ride.

This is a game you can play whimsically or purposefully.

Lighthearted sci-fi adventure • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.89
Votes Cast 46
Standard Deviation 1.34

17th place

Wait-Our-Way Tower

Cover art for Wait-Our-Way Tower

Andrew Schultz

It's only a jail if you call it that!

Besides, come on. You stuck yourself in your house to start your three-day weekend, anyway.

In-game map after solving a brief puzzle. ZIP file contains map and logic puzzle flowchart. (Narrative contains minor comic violence. )

Wordplay • Two hours • Parser-based

This work also won 2nd place (tie) in the 2026 Miss Congeniality Awards.

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.76
Votes Cast 42
Standard Deviation 1.91

18th place

Skeletrom Crew On The Loose!
It is the night of All Hallows Eve, and you and your skellingtime crew are the scariest dudes in the whole boneyard.

Cover art for Skeletrom Crew On The Loose!

Kai Stewart

It is the night of All Hallows Eve, the one night a year that you and your fellow bonefolk emerge from your sleep of death. One by one, your skelertrong crew drag themselves from the mortal loam and shake off the clods of grave dirt. Goths would think this is just the greatest.

Play as one of five (and a bit) skellegrombs to build a chair, reconnect with your ex, become a bog, or otherwise follow the demands of your bony soul.

Horror comedy • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.73
Votes Cast 63
Standard Deviation 1.76

19th place

The Rat

Cover art for The Rat

Daniel M. Stelzer

It’s a golden opportunity: the wealthiest men and women in New Gothenburg, all gathered in a single place. If this job goes right, you’ll all walk away from this...well, maybe not millionaires, but hundred-thousand-aires is still pretty respectable. And best of all, the event is barely staffed. How hard could it be for your whole team to outwit one elderly butler?

Comedy • One hour

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.70
Votes Cast 37
Standard Deviation 1.69

20th place

Maximilien

Cover art for Maximilien

Yohan

Cover art by: Yohan Dupuy

"Born April 22, 1905, extinguished September 7, 1926. You should be in your grave, Mr. Cornwell."

Boston, September 1926. You are Maximilien Cornwell, a psychology student.

A darkened past, an unnameable presence, and a mounting unease take shape as the authorities close in on the man they are already calling the Ogre of South Boston…

Something that does not belong to daylight presses at the edges of your dreams.

The game features:

STRUCTURE ▸ A non-linear narrative, branch-and-bottleneck ▸ Four independent story paths leading to 12 possible conclusions ▸ 16 achievements to unlock

A RACE AGAINST TIME ▸ A running clock, a day-night cycle, a limited number of actions each day ▸ A mind that comes apart ▸ A police manhunt tightening around you

INVESTIGATION ▸ An interactive map of Boston, inventory, casebook, hunches ▸ Clues, puzzles, and mysteries to uncover ▸ Characters whose fate depends on how closely you pay attention

OPTIONS ▸ Extensive settings Visual effects, audio, display, difficulty, tutorials…

"Psychological horror", "occult investigation" • Longer than two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.55
Votes Cast 20
Standard Deviation 1.63

21st place

Pegasus Crew
Pleasure Planet

Cover art for Pegasus Crew

Dildemma

Cover art by: Kasia Woronko

Captain Astrid and her Pegasus Crew enter the pleasure moon-park Eudaimonia with one mission: to recover her lost purpose.

The choices you make as you venture through Pleasure Gardens and Entertainment Districts determine the relationship with your companions and your crew's fate.

What kind of Captain will you be?

Science Fiction, RPG • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.51
Votes Cast 35
Standard Deviation 1.52

22nd place

WITHOUT corporation
RE: Climbing Up the Walls

Cover art for WITHOUT corporation

Max Fog (writing as “Hi!”)

We interrupt your selection of this year’s IFComp entries to introduce an assignment. WITHOUT corporation requires simple monitoring of this year's game.

Reports show only Frotz, Gargoyle, or the online legacy terminal below are suitable interpreters to access the file. Alternatives are strictly forbidden. Please note the online legacy terminal (accessed at 'Play Online') has neither scrollback features nor screenreader capabilities. Please proceed at your own risk.

CONTENT WARNINGS: Mild body horror, gaslighting, swearing, and death. Fast flashing light sequences can be skipped by typing COLOR at the first available prompt. But don't fret - you’ll be fine.

Not that you have a choice. We’re the only ones that keep you alive.

We hope you have a great time working with us, as always!

README.md (1KB) • with.z8 (275 KB)

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.50
Votes Cast 30
Standard Deviation 1.52

23rd place

New Captain
Menu-driven starship mission

Cover art for New Captain

Joshua Kaden

Cover art by: Icon by IMG Visuals Icons

You are a last-minute replacement for the retiring Captain Chowder. Spacegroup gave you exactly one day’s notice to prepare for your new rank of Captain, and your new command position on the science starship Athena.

Make decisions and give orders as you see fit. How the officers feel about you may change based on what you do.

Explore the ship. Use the computer and comms. Get to know your officers, and reshuffle them as needed; create a plan with them, and accomplish your mission of diplomacy and science.

Good luck, Captain!

Science fiction • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.40
Votes Cast 50
Standard Deviation 1.48

24th place

Invasive Species

Cover art for Invasive Species

Rachel Helps

Co-written by:

Cover art by: Rachel Helps and Jean Delville

Some thirty years in the future, aliens have contacted Earth. They're willing to help humans overcome some of their genetic pitfalls, like not being able to see UV light or hating exercise. The partnering human company claims that the genetic modification procedure is free, but there is a cost...

Deal with your ambitious daughter, take care of your disabled grandson, and decide how loyal to be to Uplift, Inc. Optional text explains the consequences of most choices. Co-authored with Steve L. Peck, the acclaimed author of A Short Stay in Hell.

Existential extraterrestrial near-sf • Longer than two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.22
Votes Cast 27
Standard Deviation 1.77

25th place

Caribbean Nightmare

Cover art for Caribbean Nightmare

Stefan Hoffmann

Cover art by: StJohnLimbo

You wake up alone on a mysterious island with no memory of who you are or how you got there. As you explore the island, you’ll encounter pirates, zombies, ghosts, and many other things that definitely don’t belong on a tropical island. Unravel the mystery, discover what happened to you, and find a way to survive. “Caribbean Nightmare” combines a mysterious story, classic adventure puzzles, and quirky characters with whom you can have strange conversations. Play your way: a fully web-based experience featuring a classic parser, multiple-choice commands, and voice input.

- Optimized for desktop, tablet, and smartphone

- A cool interactive mapping feature to help you navigate the island

- A multi-level hint system for when you get stuck

- Switch seamlessly between English and German at any time

Can you regain your memories and uncover the secrets of the island?

Mystery, Exploration, Puzzles • Longer than two hours

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.07
Votes Cast 15
Standard Deviation 1.24

26th place

The 9:00 AM Train

Cover art for The 9:00 AM Train

tzbits

Cover art by: tzbits

Board the 9:00 AM train before it departs (and before the world falls apart). This is a parser game implemented in Dialog that should take about an hour or less.

Playable on the web or via the included z8 file.

Dystopian Suspense • One hour • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.02
Votes Cast 48
Standard Deviation 1.51

27th place

Quackpond

Cover art for Quackpond

Polaris Storm (writing as “Quackpond Admins”)

Do you love ducks? Then come to Quackpond!

Quackpond is a petsite dedicated to lovable waterfowl. Create and customize your very own duck! Feed and play with your duck, and once you're done bonding with them, spend your time quacking with other members of the site through our forums, the Pond!

(Note: This game is not optimized for mobile.)

Fictional website • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 6.01
Votes Cast 77
Standard Deviation 1.59

28th place

Demon Game for Sophie.

Cover art for Demon Game for Sophie.

Milo van Mesdag

Cover art by: Ayssa Jalali

A game I wrote for someone who'll never see it.

A story I never intended to tell.

Or a game about being a demon on a murderous quest to bring order back to a broken world. Because I can't force you to listen.

Experimental Audio/Visual Horror • Longer than two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.95
Votes Cast 20
Standard Deviation 1.69

29th place

TOITŪ
the story of a hidden stream

Cover art for TOITŪ

Adam

TOITŪ: the story of a hidden stream is an expansive, long-form detective poem set in the early 2000s in Dunedin, a small colonial city in the South Island of Aotearoa / NZ. The game blends real-life histories with a fictional encounter with a hidden stream, mixing the colonial history of Dunedin with a modern investigation into loneliness, artistry, language, and power.

The game involves an exploratory, wandering mode of gameplay which allows for the reader to navigate an unseen space by returning and re-returning to certain maps within the game world.

Your job is to traverse a hidden stream buried beneath the city, uncovering along the way a dastardly plot, a potential murder, and the collected works of a forgotten NZ writer. As the player develops a connection to the stream and the township thru meandering (and a fun machine called the Bullet), a secret alternate narrative is built alongside the waterway, which may help the player to organise their thoughts and plan their next moves.

Can you learn the name of the stream, the truth about the city, and the haunting story of the forgotten poet?

Interactive long-form detective poem • Two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.91
Votes Cast 23
Standard Deviation 2.15

30th place

El Ruido
("The Noise")

Cover art for El Ruido

Jen Lee

Cover art by: Burnttoast

On the season finale of El Ruido, Yesenia Montenegro has one last chance to ruin the wedding of Alejandro Galán and Selena Morales. But this time, something keeps getting in her way.

A static. A buzzing. Just beneath every line she's forced to say. The closer she listens, the less she remembers how to be who they wrote her to be.

A surreal telenovela noir about a villainess who isn't supposed to go off script.

Sci-fi, surreal, telenovela, noir • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.90
Votes Cast 60
Standard Deviation 1.59

31st place

Black Thumb

Cover art for Black Thumb

Bridget Hoang

Your parents aren't home and it's about time you took on a bit of responsibility. You're not exactly sure how to take care of succulents, but it can't be that hard. Plants only need, like, two things, right?

You're willing to give them—or give up—a lot more.

15 minutes or less • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.85
Votes Cast 79
Standard Deviation 1.21

32nd place

Thirst for blood

Cover art for Thirst for blood

Zeno Pillan

Cover art by: Zeno Pillan

My first night in Japan, struggling to sleep for the jet lag, I started writing this micro interactive fiction. I was impressed by the smallness of the room, and I started wondering how big it could be if I were a fly.

To play this interactive fiction you type commands after the prompt ">" and press "enter" to confirm. You can move to the four cardinal directions (north, south, east, and west), up and down, or in and out, typing one of them. You can also examine things described in text, typing examine and the thing you want to examine (e.g. "examine window"). The status bar on top shows your position to the left, to the right it shows the directions you can go from there. That’s all you need to play this game.

Thirst for blood has two different possible endings.

15 minutes or less • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.72
Votes Cast 57
Standard Deviation 1.32

33rd place

The Two Seasons: Encounter With A Vampire

Cover art for The Two Seasons: Encounter With A Vampire

Andrew Apted

A missing boy.

A vampire in their midst.

A host of other tropes and clichés to enjoy.

Tag along with a pair of self-confessed "music geeks" as they investigate a mystery at their high school, in this light-hearted adventure which may not break new ground, but does threaten to poke it repeatedly with a sharp stick.

Fantasy, Comedy • An hour and a half • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.71
Votes Cast 34
Standard Deviation 1.92

34th place

Residual Income

Cover art for Residual Income

Coral Nulla

Arkie Wrental has a job to do. A silent heist in a sapphire city.

Crime • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.70
Votes Cast 73
Standard Deviation 1.83

35th place

Tales of Nivea: GRIP
GRIP

Cover art for Tales of Nivea: GRIP

Arlo Inthaphone

Cover art by: Indira Inthaphone

The Godborn Registry and Intake Program exists to keep everyone safe. That's what they tell you on your first day, and you mostly believe it, the way you believe most things you haven't been asked to look closely at yet.

GRIP is a choice-based bureaucratic-horror visual novel: ten cases, one office, and a stamp that gets heavier every time you use it. What you decide changes who lives free, who lives watched, and who stops living at all. By the end, it will have quietly decided something about you, too.

Fantasy • Two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.66
Votes Cast 41
Standard Deviation 3.14

36th place

BLOODRUST

Cover art for BLOODRUST

Orx

Cover art by: Orx

Desire is a disease without remedy.

The subsumed underbelly of an iron-walled city provides a small reprieve from the merciless beyond. Navigate the computer logs of a man's desiderium as he roves the slums he once called home, and as he begins to learn just as much about himself as he begins to forget. Discover what it is he has given up, and all that he has left behind. Play the dark, dangerous Game where more than money is placed into bets.

BLOODRUST is a game about hunger, need, and entrapment within the confines of one’s world and mind alike.

[For optimal gameplay, please play fullscreen on a Chrome browser on desktop or mobile.]

Psychological horror • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.59
Votes Cast 29
Standard Deviation 1.69

37th place (tie)

Purgatory
A Horror Story of Redemption

Cover art for Purgatory

Lorenzo Cellier

Do your choices define who you are, when you have no choice?

You sit at your desk, looking at the skyscrapers. You can’t stop thinking about that half-smile. And the wooden cabin. Your bladder is about to give up. But there is an email from your boss, waiting. Will you open the cutlery drawer in the kitchen before going to his office?

You cannot remember if you have been here before.

Horror, Drama • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.45
Votes Cast 49
Standard Deviation 1.57

37th place (tie)

Postgrad. Chapter one (beta)
Browser based interactive fiction: smith-game.web.app

Cover art for Postgrad. Chapter one (beta)

Smith Geursen

AN INTERACTIVE NOVEL Narrative-driven with longer passages. For novel readers rather than casual gamers.

Bel should be studying but, with companies to build, debts to pay, a business partner and friends who need help, she just doesn’t have enough time.

As mysterious cats, a plot for revenge, a sinister network and circling authorities compete for her time, she has to decide what to do next.

This is a Timescale story. In Free-play mode, the story can be played at your own pace and takes hours to finish. In Timescale mode, the story unfolds across a real-life timescale and takes weeks to finish. Developed to be read on a phone but it is browser based, so is compatible with desktop etc.

Dark comedy, slow-burn sci fi, neo-noir, mystery.

For mature audiences.

Dark comedy, slow-burn sci fi, neo-noir, mystery • Longer than two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.45
Votes Cast 22
Standard Deviation 2.13

39th place

Ass in the Woods

Cover art for Ass in the Woods

Ressed

Who wakes in the woods from a nap on midsummer night? You! Naturally, fae shenanigans ensue!

You're a stranger in this short, chaotic comedy about success, failure, and the self-worth of a half-ass-half-man. But even a stranger's words can be influential.

Inspired by and based on William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Images: Collages made by author using free license images. Background made by author using MS Paint.

Fantasy, comedy • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.42
Votes Cast 53
Standard Deviation 1.29

40th place

On Repeat

Cover art for On Repeat

Sarah Willson

JUNE 2026, LOS ANGELES

you worked late again. dinner was a leftover conference bagel on the drive home. at least the traffic wasn't so bad today.

someone linked to an album release livestream at 9pm. you were caught by surprise.

this album is what you didn't know you were missing.

you forgot it was possible. love at first spin.

Slice of life • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

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Score 5.36
Votes Cast 81
Standard Deviation 1.66

41st place

Epistemophilia
How Far Are You Willing to Go?

Cover art for Epistemophilia

Mehmetcan Serinkaya

Cover art by: Mehmetcan Serinkaya

With a blank mind, you wake up in a strange place. What you'll do next, will shape an entire journey. It will be dangerous, even nerve-racking at times. Will you survive the ride? How far are you willing to go in the search for knowledge?

In Epistemophilia, choices matter. The story can last ten minutes or several hours and it can end in twenty four different ways. Ultimately, it will be the player's choice to settle on a truth.

Exploration, psychological thriller, sci-fi • Choice-based

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Score 5.34
Votes Cast 32
Standard Deviation 1.91

42nd place

Under Loch

Cover art for Under Loch

Allyson Gray (writing as “Mertie MacLeod”)

I may as well take time to eat and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. I’m on vacation after all! Nothing to do, nowhere to be...

Fantasy, Travel • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.30
Votes Cast 86
Standard Deviation 2.05

43rd place (tie)

Ruined Temple

 

Alex Crossley

For months, the towns of northern Altina had been suffering a campaign of harassment at the hands of a particularly formidable band of goblins. The lords, mayors, and aldermen fought back, but all efforts to thwart these doughty raiders proved futile. Then, it was discovered that the goblins had taken up residence in a ruined temple on the edge of the Dalyr mountains. With this intelligence, a group of adventurers was dispatched, hoping to put an end to their depredations.

Two hours • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.29
Votes Cast 31
Standard Deviation 1.25

43rd place (tie)

See You Around
A Zimmerman Studios Hypertext Short Story

Cover art for See You Around

Lacey Louwagie

Cover art by: Jenna K. Ingham

It's the last weekend of November 1995, and Jasmira is short on the rent. But she knows how to bring in $200 within a night.

She doesn't expect to find Alim — the man she dumped two months ago — performing a song that rips her apart to a bar full of strangers. Work will have to wait.

When Alim goes home with her that night, he learns how much he didn't know about the woman who broke his heart.

This is a hypertext literary fiction short story told across two pivotal nights months apart, with original songs embedded as lyrics in the text.

Literary fiction short story • One hour

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Score 5.29
Votes Cast 28
Standard Deviation 1.13

45th place

Bob The Barbarian

Cover art for Bob The Barbarian

Charles Moore

Another princess kidnapped? Really? It's job security, at least, for those tasked with rescuing them.

You are Bob the Barbarian. You come from a long line of proud barbarians, a crude and vulgar pedigree, and this is your first kidnapped princess and your first chance to prove your mettle. You've journeyed across miles of wasteland to this tiny village where the evil sorcerer Zarayeb has captured and locked away the princess Xandina.

Armed only with your wits, such as they are (for, while you are a strapping barbarian, you are not particularly bright one) you must find and rescue the princess in order to take your rightful place among barbarian society.

Fantasy, immature • Two hours • Parser-based

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Score 5.26
Votes Cast 42
Standard Deviation 1.84

46th place

Dreamteller

Cover art for Dreamteller

Fatih

Cover art by: Fatih Mert

A serial killer is on the loose.

Designed for the portrait mode of mobile phones. You can play it anyway you want though.

Mystery, crime, noir, existential • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.24
Votes Cast 38
Standard Deviation 1.61

47th place

Escape the Wumpus

Cover art for Escape the Wumpus

Vitalii Blinov

Gregory Yob's classic labyrinth gets an eco-surrealist makeover. No random generation. No instant-death pits. Just a carefully designed text-based trap, a wagon-elevator throwing you across rooms, and the Wumpus who considers you to be non-recyclable waste. Put your puzzle-solving skills to a test and find your way out!

Hypertext-based, puzzle, surrealism • Half an hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.10
Votes Cast 40
Standard Deviation 1.56

48th place

IF Derby

Cover art for IF Derby

Sarah Willson (writing as “Hedda Deadline”)

And they're off! Get in on the action as the competitors jockey for position. Who will be the big winner this time? Place your bets and find out!

Simulation, sports, gambling • Choice-based

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Score 5.08
Votes Cast 65
Standard Deviation 1.91

49th place

Logic Land

Cover art for Logic Land

Ryan michael Stevens (writing as “Rybread”)

Cover art by: https://pdimagearchive.org/images/23f40eb3-9f11-4a92-9f38-f9982876bf7b/

Bridge the paradox gap and open the gates! A text adventure for the Atari 2600. Appreciation of thought experiments and meta physical items might help. Small control guidance: Recommend Stella emulator, menu one lets you move NSEW and LOOK which triggers sub menu to use/talk/etc. Sounds means puzzles are being solved!

Abstract Adventure • 15 minutes or less

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 5.00
Votes Cast 17
Standard Deviation 1.75

50th place

Meet the timesheet
After meeting all the deadlines, the omen of unnecessary bureaucracy still haunts you.

Cover art for Meet the timesheet

Zeno Pillan (writing as “Garrulus (aka Jay)”)

Cover art by: Garrulus (aka Jay)

24/9/25 I'm standing next to the lockers, my hands and eyes in the shared mail basket checking for daily envelopes. First some driving infractions, each to be paid by the employee responsible. Then a square envelope from Vodafone, hard and soft shelled, I know it contains a CD. I'll give it to G. Even though this is a task any intern could do, my manager G wants to do it themselves every time.

Once every month, G takes the external compact disk reader, plugs it into the laptop and patiently updates the server traffic data from the past month. I can see how much G loves this task, even if it's an outdated procedure. This task gives them peace and confidence, forcing them to slow down, waiting for the reader to get the information, hearing the buzzing and scratching sound of the disk spinning, tasting the dust-burning smell of the small engine in the reader. It's a ritual; a sacred meditation about the importance of patience and constancy in work over rush and shortcuts. Everything needs time; Rome wasn't built in a day, and you took nine months to be born.

Below those ones, there is also an unexpected envelope, kraft paper outside and plastic bubbles inside. No name on it, so there is only one way to know who it is meant for: open it.

It contains a booklet and a floppy disk. I go down to the second floor, where the IT help-desk is. In storage room 2, behind several modern monitors, and over some cardboard boxes full of old landline phones, they also have a vintage computer - probably from the 80s - the kind with a green-screen monitor built in. It takes time, unscrewing and removing a fistful of dust from each component, then screwing it back together.

The system starts to buzz and beep, and the green-screen lightens up to a brighter green. Anyway, this old machine doesn't do much more, the light flickers on the screen but nothing happens. Of course it doesn't work, this is a restoration way above any of my competences. While I was glooming looking at the screen, the floppy in my hand, G said, handling an external floppy reader: "isn't it easier with that one?".

Yes, it's much easier. So, this is for you; I'm sharing the game I found on the floppy disk, and a scan of the handwritten pages in the envelope.

Dreamcore corporate liminal horror. • One hour • Parser-based

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Score 4.97
Votes Cast 34
Standard Deviation 1.48

51st place

The Flourishing
A Rumination

Cover art for The Flourishing

somnauta

The number seven is forever embroidered into the fabric of your life. It also happens to be your favourite number. It's your number. Slightly disagreeable and not particularly well rounded. Odd and asymmetric, just like your face. Not to mention that it ate nine. But that's just hearsay. Anyway, there's something about it, no doubt.

Once, someone told you that it's the number of the liar and this has stuck with you ever since. There's no proof of this claim, at least not as far as you could find online. But it would be in line with the number's character, that it should hide behind a mask of agreeableness and keep its true thoughts well away from the world at large.

Cinematic fiction projected in 3D. • One hour

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 4.95
Votes Cast 19
Standard Deviation 2.16

52nd place

Dear Anna

Cover art for Dear Anna

Bijan Stephen

Co-written by:

Cover art by: Chris Pickett

Dear Anna is an audio-first narrative game that's playable entirely using wireless headphones. The game is the story of a woman's life: what she chose, who she touched, and what happened to her.

Narrative • One hour • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 4.94
Votes Cast 16
Standard Deviation 2.01

53rd place

The Acquisition
You, Me, The World, and an Untitled Drawing by Glen Baxter

 

Jess Watsky

You've always wanted an original Glen Baxter drawing. Remember him? The irreverent, surrealist cartoonist? More Far Sartre than Far Side?

Suburban misery • One hour • Choice-based

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Score 4.90
Votes Cast 20
Standard Deviation 1.79

54th place

The Very Last Night I Spent at Ethelred Estate
html downloadable

Cover art for The Very Last Night I Spent at Ethelred Estate

Kai DeJesus

Cover art by: Kai DeJesus

A young woman recalls a very important night, but the details in her mind keep changing. Recall what happened that fateful night in this gothic horror where you try to remember what happened to your once prosperous family.

Gothic horror • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

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Score 4.74
Votes Cast 61
Standard Deviation 1.54

55th place (tie)

Live and Get Pie
A deeply important philosophical masterwork of serious electronic literature

Cover art for Live and Get Pie

Stewart C Baker (writing as “Tame Spond/ee”)

Cover art by: this art may hurt your brain, but it's public domain

The cake may be a lie, but what about the pie?

Also you're a spy who's falling from the sky.

Your mission is unknown before here you were flown.

Alas! Alack! Aday! Most verbs have gone away.

Frankly I'm surprised this runs, as it's comprised

of many foolish jokes. I swear, it is no hoax

when unto you I say, I wrote this in a day.

There will be bugs, okay?

A masterwork in verse—I COULD have made it worse • 15 minutes or less • Parser-based

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Score 4.61
Votes Cast 66
Standard Deviation 1.89

55th place (tie)

Verb Noun Adjective

Cover art for Verb Noun Adjective

Rybread

Cover art by: N. de Vries

You are on an adventure! And it's very safe! Also the narrator might have a mild case of dementia, and (perhaps through the power of homophones) certain words will unlock new powers, traits, and inventory items! It's up to you to get the 15 coins of the realm and get a real spiffy title!

Adventure (puzzle fest) • Longer than two hours • Parser-based

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Score 4.61
Votes Cast 33
Standard Deviation 1.74

57th place

Enkii

Cover art for Enkii

Mélodie Marcet

I keep asking myself why I even came here, and then reminding myself, and then questioning myself again.

Is there really any chance I could make a difference?

Fantasy • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

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Score 4.42
Votes Cast 50
Standard Deviation 2.22

58th place

Everyone's Invited
Executable game for Windows

Cover art for Everyone's Invited

Will Beneteau

Cover art by: Will Beneteau

You find yourself at the front door to a party. Something not there opens the door. There has to be one other real person inside this nightmare, right?

Experimental • 15 minutes or less • Choice-based

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Score 4.37
Votes Cast 19
Standard Deviation 1.78

59th place

The Golden King

Cover art for The Golden King

Damon L. Wakes

There once was a king who wished that everything he touched would turn to gold. As punishment for this vain wish, the gods granted it...

Experimental • 15 minutes or less

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 4.23
Votes Cast 64
Standard Deviation 2.03

60th place

Devils of Terminology
Bon Voyage, Kyrie

Cover art for Devils of Terminology

Ts_V (writing as “Project Bon Voyage”)

Cover art by: RAMAKUN

Supernatural Mystery • An hour and a half

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 4.13
Votes Cast 24
Standard Deviation 1.67

61st place

Alana's Dungeon

 

Al Cline (writing as “Alana Armstrong and Clyde Falsoon”)

This game was designed and mapped by my precocious 8-year old granddaughter. She designed all puzzles and tricks and put the orc in place. I helped only to do the Inform coding (I copied one puzzle from the docs.) She beta tested it and made refinements. It is a short dungeon crawl game; clean and clever.

Fantasy adventure. (Short dungeon crawl.) • Half an hour • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 4.09
Votes Cast 53
Standard Deviation 1.38

62nd place

Archive 13

Cover art for Archive 13

Anastasiia

Cover art by: Bryan Henderson

A night shift in an archive that operates by its own rules. An elderly watchman hands over the keys and issues a single rule: after 3:00 AM, don't set foot on the second floor. Max’s signature is already in the logbook, even though he hasn’t signed it yet. Every decision brings him closer either to the solution or to one of the possible endings—where survival isn't the only issue; there is also the matter of what people will say about you afterward. Three outcomes. Only one is a true victory.

Detective • Half an hour • Choice-based

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Score 3.96
Votes Cast 24
Standard Deviation 1.79

63rd place

High School Reunion
web browser

Cover art for High School Reunion

Sanj

You return back to your ten year high school where things take an unexpected turn.

Romance, comedy • Choice-based

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Score 3.92
Votes Cast 36
Standard Deviation 1.52

64th place

Doppelgangers

Cover art for Doppelgangers

Benjamin Knob

Cover art by: Benjamin Knob

Things fall apart, and that includes a man's mind. Will you survive as a patient in the notorious McPatton Insane Asylum, or will you end up lobotomized, like most of your neighbors?

Note: When you talk to characters, type 'Say' or 'Ask' followed by your dialogue as spoken. Typing "Ask gordon about johnny" means you said, "Gordon, about Johnny..."

Experimental • Two hours • Parser-based

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Score 3.44
Votes Cast 16
Standard Deviation 1.58

65th place

One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky

Cover art for One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky

Strict-Smile2087

Cover art by: Felipe Poveda

Five years ago, Scarlett Sky traveled to the nation of Dolcett, the only country on Earth where cannibalism—specifically, eating women—is not only legal but a routine, everyday part of the culture. Scarlett hoped to change her life by earning a $1 million reward for just "One Week in Dolcett"—but it was the journey itself that truly changed Scarlett, as she learned about her own resilience, leadership, and desire to be part of something greater than herself.

Now, a strange set of circumstances puts a wiser, stronger, and more determined Scarlett in a position where she must once again travel to Dolcett. This time, it will not only be her life at stake, but also the life of an innocent woman she is determined to rescue. Throughout her adventure, Scarlett is challenged time and again by the inhabitants of this strange world, who have one objective in mind—to have her served on a plate for their dinner.

"One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky" is a second-person, choice-based adventure that challenges the reader with each and every decision. There are very few choices that allow the reader to gather information—nearly every selection is a matter of life and death. With over 90 fully fleshed-out conclusions, "One (More) Week in Dolcett" provides elaborate detail in every ending - both on the methodology of Scarlett's demise, as well as the motivations and realities of those who choose to consume her. "One (More) Week in Dolcett" is unique in this regard when it comes to gaming: it leads with a compelling narrative that is enthralling in itself, but its story can be enriched with every “bad” conclusion.

Reader discretion for this tale is EXTREMELY advised. No readers under the age of 18, or readers in any country where erotic material is impermissible, should view this work of fiction. This story includes graphic scenes of cannibalism, violence, sex, dubious consent, identity loss, murder, and death.

"One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky" is also a story about growth, perseverance, and self-actualization under the most extreme conditions. It is a story about people, for people, and written entirely by a person in an effort to combine the deepest human emotions with our most primal instincts.

Can YOU guide Scarlett through her most perilous mission yet, completing not only her quest to save another life, but to help Scarlett save herself?

Adventure, Suspense, Erotic Horror • Longer than two hours • Choice-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 3.27
Votes Cast 30
Standard Deviation 1.91

66th place

Gambler's Quest

 

Chris

It was supposed to be a quiet, ordinary morning at your cottage. You get up, eat breakfast, get dressed for work, and head out to check the mail.

Then an unexpected royal decree changes everything.

Faced with an outrage you simply cannot accept, your quiet routine goes right out the window. Gather whatever supplies you can find in the village and prepare for a questionable, budget-fueled adventure.

Fantasy • 15 minutes or less • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 2.98
Votes Cast 66
Standard Deviation 1.44

67th place

The Copper Tavern

 

Alexander

An Interactive Adventure based on handwritten notes.

You wake up in a dense forest with nothing but ragged clothes and an absurdly out-of-place, fully automatic AK-47.

Just off the path lies the Copper Tavern, a cozy drinking hole facing imminent destruction under the king's harsh eviction order. To help the tavernkeeper and secure ownership of the inn, you’ll need to explore the surrounding woods, outsmart local scoundrels, sneak into private quarters, and gamble your way to a small fortune.

Whether you rely on stealth, lockpicks, or high-caliber modern firepower, will you find a way to clear the debt before time runs out?

Fantasy • Half an hour • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 2.96
Votes Cast 53
Standard Deviation 1.23

68th place

Demonstration

Cover art for Demonstration

Marion Zhuravlev

music by roshi_404.

Experimental, espionage • 15 minutes or less • Parser-based

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Score 2.92
Votes Cast 65
Standard Deviation 1.50

69th place

Uninteractive Fiction 3

Cover art for Uninteractive Fiction 3

Damon L. Wakes (writing as “Leah Thargic”)

Solamen miseris socios habuisse doloris.

Longer than two hours

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 2.81
Votes Cast 57
Standard Deviation 2.13

70th place

When You Were Shot By Elephants
a tribute to no m3rcy’s when i was shot by elephants

 

Ellie G.

If you review this game, you will be shot by elephants.

Romance • Parser-based

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Score 2.54
Votes Cast 39
Standard Deviation 1.43

71st place

MAD WARRIOR
PARSER DUNGEON ACTION

Cover art for MAD WARRIOR

Chris Kincaid (writing as “SnackSoft”)

Cover art by: Chris Kincaid

ANAYUS WAS A GREAT SOLDIER WHO BECAME THE LEADING FORCE OF DEATH FOR LORD ANTORSIS, THE CONQUEROR OF THE LAND OF MYRIL; ONE-FOURTH OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT. AS THE PERSONAL EXECUTIONER FOR LORD ANTORSIS, ANAYUS WAS CONSTANTLY FACED WITH MORAL HARDSHIP THAT DEEPENED THE BURDENS OF HIS HEART. ONE DAY, ANAYUS WAS PRESENTED WITH THE ULTIMATE EXECUTION--- A FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL.

A STARVING THIEF.

THIS EXECUTION WAS NOT SO MUCH A NECESSITY TO LORD ANTORSIS AS MUCH AS IT WAS A CHALLENGE OF ANAYUS'S COMMITMENT.

ANAYUS REFUSED.

LORD ANTORSIS WOULD NOT ALLOW IT.

ANAYUS SAVED THE GIRL AND ATTEMPTED TO FLEE MYRIL, FIGHTING UNTIL HIS LAST GIVEN BREATH.

HE WAS KILLED.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GIRL WAS UNKNOWN.

CONSIDERING THE DEBTS OF ANAYUS AND HIS BLOODIED LIFE, HE WAS CAST INTO THE DEPTHS OF HELL WHERE BELZEBUB WOULD HARDEN ANAYUS AS THE UNDERWORLD'S EXECUTIONER-- "THE MAD WARRIOR."

NOW TASKED WITH THE ELIMINATION OF AN ARCHANGEL GIVEN FLESH, ANAYUS MUST VENTURE INTO THE JAWS OF A HOLY DEN IN ORDER TO FULFILL HIS DESTINY.

ACTION-ADVENTURE RPG | DUNGEON CRAWLER | 1P • Two hours • Parser-based

Play, download, or learn more about this game on the IFDB

Score 2.40
Votes Cast 10
Standard Deviation 1.20

The organizer of the 2026 Annual Interactive Fiction Competition was Jacqueline Ashwell.

[ifcomp.org uses the IP2Location LITE database for IP geolocation.]