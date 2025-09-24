Winners of the 2026 IFComp

Strict-Smile2087

Cover art by: Felipe Poveda

Five years ago, Scarlett Sky traveled to the nation of Dolcett, the only country on Earth where cannibalism—specifically, eating women—is not only legal but a routine, everyday part of the culture. Scarlett hoped to change her life by earning a $1 million reward for just "One Week in Dolcett"—but it was the journey itself that truly changed Scarlett, as she learned about her own resilience, leadership, and desire to be part of something greater than herself.

Now, a strange set of circumstances puts a wiser, stronger, and more determined Scarlett in a position where she must once again travel to Dolcett. This time, it will not only be her life at stake, but also the life of an innocent woman she is determined to rescue. Throughout her adventure, Scarlett is challenged time and again by the inhabitants of this strange world, who have one objective in mind—to have her served on a plate for their dinner.

"One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky" is a second-person, choice-based adventure that challenges the reader with each and every decision. There are very few choices that allow the reader to gather information—nearly every selection is a matter of life and death. With over 90 fully fleshed-out conclusions, "One (More) Week in Dolcett" provides elaborate detail in every ending - both on the methodology of Scarlett's demise, as well as the motivations and realities of those who choose to consume her. "One (More) Week in Dolcett" is unique in this regard when it comes to gaming: it leads with a compelling narrative that is enthralling in itself, but its story can be enriched with every “bad” conclusion.

Reader discretion for this tale is EXTREMELY advised. No readers under the age of 18, or readers in any country where erotic material is impermissible, should view this work of fiction. This story includes graphic scenes of cannibalism, violence, sex, dubious consent, identity loss, murder, and death.

"One (More) Week in Dolcett - Scarlett Sky" is also a story about growth, perseverance, and self-actualization under the most extreme conditions. It is a story about people, for people, and written entirely by a person in an effort to combine the deepest human emotions with our most primal instincts.

Can YOU guide Scarlett through her most perilous mission yet, completing not only her quest to save another life, but to help Scarlett save herself?